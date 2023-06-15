Artemis Gold Announces Approval of Schedule 2 Amendment for Blackwater Mine – Press Release

TSXV: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ – Artemis Gold Inc. ARTG (“Artemis Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Governor in Council, on the recommendation of the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, approved the amendments to Schedule 2 of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations (MDMER) for the Blackwater Mine (“Blackwater”).

“Blackwater Mine has been designed to some of the highest environmental standards and in accordance with proven best practices,” said Steven Dean, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Artemis Gold. “The approval of our Schedule 2 amendment as planned in Q2, 2023 is a cumulation of a significant amount of effort by our team, and demonstrates another key catalyst achieved on schedule.”

Artemis Gold Inc. is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company’s current focus is construction of the Blackwater Mine project in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver. The project is one of the largest capital investments in the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser-Fort George and Cariboo regions of B.C. in the last decade. The first pour of gold and silver from Blackwater Mine is expected H2 2024 and the mine is expected to be in production for a minimum of 22 years. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol “ARTG”. For more information visit artemisgoldinc.com

Jeremy Langford, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

