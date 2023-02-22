Artificial Photosynthesis Market to Witness Stunning Growth to Generate Huge USD… – Press Release

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Artificial Photosynthesis Market.

The global artificial photosynthesis market is projected to reach USD 95.46 billion by 2029 from USD 47.35 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2029.

Artificial photosynthesis is a novel technology which mimics the natural photosynthesis process to create clean energy. This process, unlike the natural process, does not stress on producing carbohydrates but uses these elements for electricity generation. This process assures electricity generation without any harm to the environment. Thus, the benefits etched to artificial photosynthesis process are estimated to create large waves of growth across the forecast period of 2023-2029.

The artificial photosynthesis market is driven by the government fundings and grants for the research and development of artificial photosynthesis technology; global plans for net zero emissions. Growing demand of green H2 and eco-friendly liquid fuels are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the artificial photosynthesis market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments