Artist Spencer Tunick needs volunteers for mass nude photoshoot in Sydney

Written by Christian Edwards, CNN

Artist Spencer Tunick is once again asking thousands of volunteers to get naked for one of his iconic mass nude photo shoots.

The American artist is returning to Sydney — where in 2010 some 5,500 people descended on the city’s famous Opera House — to stage his next “nude installation,” in order to raise awareness of skin cancer.

A flesh-baring crowd will assemble on a beach in Sydney on November 26, in a gathering that is half-artwork, half-public health campaign.

Volunteers pose for Tunick on a Swiss glacier. Credit: Spencer Tunick

The photographer is partnering with Skin Check Champions, a charity that runs free, educational skin check clinics. The installation will coincide with Australia’s National Skin Cancer Action Week, when Scott Maggs, the founder of the charity, will be urging everyone in the country to get a skin check.

Maggs founded Skin Check Champions in 2010, after his friend Wes Bonny was died of skin cancer at the age of 26. The…