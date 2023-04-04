Artists Gilbert & George open their very own gallery, saying museums ‘are too full up’



Interview by Christiane Amanpour, CNN Jacqui Palumbo, CNNInterview by Christiane Amanpour, CNN Contributors

Alex Hardie, CNN Written by

Famed artist duo Gilbert & George, who describe themselves as two men who are together one artist, have unveiled a new gallery in London dedicated to their work.

The pair — Gilbert Prousch and George Passmore — have been working together for six decades, creating absurdist performance art and image-based works centered on the idea that the artists are “living sculptures” — and that everything they do is art.

Opening to the public April 1, the Gilbert & George Centre’s first show, “The Paradisical Pictures,” displays a series of hallucinatory large-scale mixed media works that appear like stained-glass and feature religious and nature motifs and self-portraits.

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour ahead of the launch, Prousch said, “New museums don’t have the space anymore, and it is limited what they can show.

“We started out with the idea that we wanted to be seen, and the only way to…