Aryeh Deri: Netanyahu dismisses key ally after Excessive Court docket order



Jerusalem

CNN

—



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed key ally Aryeh Deri from all ministerial posts on Sunday, complying with an Israeli High Court ruling that it was unreasonable to appoint the Shas party leader to positions in government.

The court had said Deri’s appointment “cannot stand” due to his criminal convictions and because he had said in court last year before being sentenced over a tax fraud conviction that he would retire from public life.

Netanyahu told Deri he made the move “with a heavy heart, with great sorrow,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

Deri’s dismissal came the day after more than 100,000 people protested in central Tel Aviv against Netanyahu’s government and its planned judicial reforms, according to police estimates in Israeli media. Thousands more people protested in Jerusalem and other…