As Brazil’s navy rolls out the tanks for Independence Day, Bolsonaro tells followers to ‘make a stand’

Independence Day celebrations are expected across the country on Wednesday, with festivities largely organized by the military in the form of parades and shows of equipment. Bolsonaro himself plans to attend a military parade in capital city Brasilia that morning, where he will make a speech, and then give another speech on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach.

But at the same time, his presidential campaign has planned reelection rallies in hundreds of cities. Bolsonaro supporter Paulo Roseno, a former military sergeant who is helping to organize one such rally in Sao Paulo, told CNN he is expecting millions of people to be gathered on the city’s Paulista Avenue in support of Bolsonaro’s candidacy.

Though it is supposed to be a nonpartisan national holiday, the president has often referred to Independence Day as a key milestone in his reelection campaign, telling supporters to prepare to “give their lives” on that day — an escalation in rhetoric even for the outspoken populist…