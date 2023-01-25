As one other police officer is convicted of intercourse crimes, confidence crumbles in UK’s largest pressure



London

CNN

—



In a distinguished 30-year career with London’s Metropolitan Police, Dal Babu has seen his fair share of shocking behavior.

Yet the handling of a female recruit’s sexual assault allegedly at the hands of her superior disgusted him so much he’s never forgotten the incident.

A detective sergeant had taken a young constable to a call, pulled up into a side area and sexually assaulted her, Babu, a former chief superintendent, claimed. “She was brave to report it. I wanted him sacked but he was protected by other officers and given a warning,” he said.

Babu said the sergeant in question was allowed to serve until his retirement, while the woman decided to leave the force.

The alleged incident happened around a decade ago, Babu said. He resigned in 2013 after being passed over for a promotion.

Yet, despite many public moments of…