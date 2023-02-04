As Winter Bites, Jackery Offers an Affordable Solar Power Solution to Every Amer… – Press Release

Solar power offers peace-of-mind for families amidst warnings from the National Weather Service of potential power outages caused by severe icing and cold fronts.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As we enter February, chilling conditions and extreme weather across the U.S. could cause households to go without power, or spend even more on costly heating. Jackery – a leader in accessible, eco-friendly power – understands the pressure that these unpredictable winter conditions put on families, and so is offering some of its top solar generators at discounted prices to ensure all Americans can have the power they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

Portable solar generators are becoming increasingly popular as a tool for emergency preparedness, providing critical power during power outages and natural disasters. They are a crucial tool in the face of emergencies, helping people to keep their homes and families safe and secure. With solar panels that can fully charge a generator in a mere matter of hours – Jackery’s solar generators are reliable, safe, and an easy-to-use source of endless power.

“Living in Rhode Island, we’ve had some terrible winters these past few years,” said Beth Fried, a retired schoolteacher and Jackery user. “Our solar generator has been like a security blanket, keeping us safe and comfortable no matter what the weather’s like outside. We’ve used it to run space heaters, lights, electric kettles, and charge our smartphones.”

Not only do portable solar generators offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources, but they are also more reliable and convenient. Jackery’s Solar Generators are even easy to set up, making them the perfect solution for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint and live a more sustainable lifestyle.

Tips for Using Your Solar Generator

In the face of climate change, Americans are experiencing more frequent situations where a solar generator could become a life-saving…