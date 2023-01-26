Asbury Automotive Group Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $200 Million… – Press Release

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG (the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., today announced its board of directors increased the Company’s common stock repurchase authorization by $108 million to a total of $200 million.

“Our robust cash flow and strong balance sheet, enabled by our business model execution, continues to power our capital allocation strategy,” said David Hult, Asbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

For full year 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of its common stock for $287 million. Year-to-date 2023, the Company also repurchased approximately 115,000 shares for $20 million.

Under the share repurchase program, the shares of common stock of the Company may be purchased from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or in other manners as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal and contractual requirements. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, the number of shares and the timing of any repurchase will depend on such factors as Asbury’s stock price, general economic and market conditions, the potential impact on its capital structure, the expected return on competing uses of capital such as strategic dealership acquisitions and capital investments and other considerations. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without further notice.

