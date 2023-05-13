Ascendis Pharma Showcases Commitment to Rare Endocrine Diseases at the 25th Euro… – Press Release

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND today announced the company will present clinical and research outcomes in hypoparathyroidism and growth hormone deficiency, and host informational booth and events, at ECE 2023, the European Congress of Endocrinology being held May 13-16 in Istanbul, Turkey. ECE gathers international professionals to share the latest science and clinical practice across the fields of endocrinology and metabolism.

“Ascendis is committed to creating novel therapies with best-in-class safety, efficacy, tolerability, and convenience,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to showcase our advancing Endocrinology portfolio, the meaningful differences we are making for patients, and our work to bring new treatment options to the European Union.”

Following are the five Ascendis Pharma posters at ECE 2023:

ABSTRACT   PRESENTING AUTHOR
Hypoparathyroidism    
  • TransCon PTH Improves Health-Related Quality of Life and Reduces Work Limitations in Adults with Hypoparathyroidism: Patient-Reported Outcomes in the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial
   Christopher Sibley, M.D.

Poster
Display Date 14 May
Program code: P432
Session #969
  • Healthcare Resource Utilization Associated with Post-Surgical and Non-Surgical Chronic Hypoparathyroidism in England: A Linked Clinical Practice Research Datalink, Hospital Episode Statistics, and Office for National Statistics Retrospective Analysis
   Christopher Sibley, M.D.

Program code: P301
Display date:
15 May Poster
Session #986
Growth Hormone Deficiency    
  • Patient-Centric Design of the Lonapegsomatropin Auto-Injector for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency
   Nils Berg Madsen, Ph.D.

e-Poster
Program code: EP745
Session #999
  • Design of the foresiGHt Trial: A Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo- and Active-Controlled Trial to Compare Once-Weekly Lonapegsomatropin to Placebo and Daily Somatropin in Adults with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)
   Aleksandra…



