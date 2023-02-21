Ascletis Presented Positive Phase I Clinical Data for Broad-Spectrum Antiviral D… – Press Release

–At the dosage of 800 mg ASC10, twice daily (BID), the exposure of the active drug, ASC10-A, is comparable to that of monupiravir’s

–ASC10 at 800 mg, BID is safe and well tolerated

–Dosage of 800 mg ASC10, BID was selected for Phase IIa clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection in the U.S. and Phase III clinical trial for SARS-CoV-2 infection in China

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AscletisPharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, “Ascletis”) today presented positive data from Phase I clinical trial of ASC10, a broad-spectrum antiviral double prodrug, at Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2023 in Seattle, the U.S.

ASC10 is an oral double prodrug. After oral administration, both ASC10 and single prodrug molnupiravir are rapidly and completely converted in vivo into the same active drug ASC10-A, also known as β-D-N4-hydroxycytidine (NHC) or EIDD-1931.

Preclinical studies show that ASC10-A has broad-spectrum antiviral activities including potent activities against both SARS-CoV-2 viruses, monkeypox and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Results from the Phase I clinical trial showed at the dosage of 800 mg ASC10, twice daily (BID), the exposure of the active drug, ASC10-A, is comparable to that of monupiravir’s. ASC10 was safe and well tolerated, and the increase in plasma exposure of ASC10-A was dose-proportional across the range of doses tested (50 mg to 800 mg) with no accumulation and minimal food effect. Dosage of 800 mg ASC10, twice daily was selected for Phase IIa clinical trial for RSV infection in the U.S. and Phase III clinical trial for SARS-CoV-2 infection in China.

Ascletis has been granted the patent of ASC10 and its derivatives, and their uses to treat multiple virus infections including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox virus and RSV from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Ascletis is the first Chinese biotech company which has been granted a patent by the USPTO for its in-house…