ASCO 2023: Integra Connect to Showcase how its Technology and Real-World Data ar… – Press Release

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Integra Connect, LLC., the leading provider of value-based, precision medicine solutions and services for specialty care, today announced that results from 12 studies will be highlighted during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 2-6. The studies, conducted by Integra Connect and leading organizations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, will highlight how:

Genomic Testing Advances Precision Oncology: Expansion of genomic testing is pushing the boundaries of precision medicine, and improving patient outcomes and survival rates; Treatment Decisions Impact End-of-Life Patient Outcomes: Use of chemotherapy or immunotherapy at end-of-life (EoL) is associated with higher rates of in-patient admissions and intensive care unit stays, as well as lower hospice rates; Innovative AI and Machine Learning Technologies are a Promising Tool for Community Practices: AI and machine learning models specifically trained for use in oncology can quickly identify high-risk cancer patients in need of proactive intervention and aid in the optimal utilization of clinical resources; Oncology Real-World Data Delivers on the Promise of Evidence-based Decision Making: Real-world data, derived from community oncology organizations, is improving clinical decision making and patient experiences.

“The data shared at ASCO 2023 is an important milestone for Integra Connect because the body of evidence represents our ability to support the entire cancer care community – providers, health systems, payers, and life sciences organizations – as they work to improve patient outcomes, succeed under value-based care models, and drive the adoption of precision medicine advancements,” said Jeffrey A. Scott, MD, Chief Medical Officer and President of Population Health Solutions at Integra Connect.

