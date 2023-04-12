ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues* – ASE Tech Hold… – Press Release

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX3711 “, ASEH”, or the “, Company”, ))), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for March and 1st quarter of 2023.

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)





Mar

Feb

Mar

Sequential

YoY (NT$ Million)

2023

2023

2022

Change

Change Net Revenues

45,775

39,985

51,986

+14.5 %

-11.9 %

























Mar

Feb

Mar

Sequential

YoY (US$ Million)

2023

2023

2022

Change

Change Net Revenues

1,500

1,327

1,843

+13.1 %

-18.6 %



Q1

Q4

Q1

Sequential

YoY (NT$ Million)

2023

2022

2022

Change

Change Net Revenues

130,891

177,417

144,391

-26.2 %

-9.3 %

























Q1

Q4

Q1

Sequential

YoY (US$ Million)

2023

2022

2022

Change

Change Net Revenues

4,304

5,652

5,182

-23.9 %

-17.0 %

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)





Mar

Feb

Mar

Sequential

YoY (NT$ Million)

2023

2023

2022

Change

Change Net Revenues

25,771

23,177

30,520

+11.2 %

-15.6 %

























Mar

Feb

Mar

Sequential

YoY (US$ Million)

2023

2023

2022

Change

Change Net Revenues

844

769

1,082

+9.8 %

-22.0 %



Q1

Q4

Q1

Sequential

YoY (NT$ Million)

2023

2022

2022

Change

Change Net Revenues

73,319

94,322

84,025

-22.3 %

-12.7 %

























Q1

Q4

Q1

Sequential

YoY (US$ Million)

2023

2022

2022

Change

Change Net Revenues

2,411

3,005

3,015

-19.8 %

-20.0 %

*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements,