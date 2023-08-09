Asetek – Q2 2023: Continued Liquid Cooling Market Improvement Drives Revenue Gro… – Press Release

Q2 revenue of $24.5 million , reflecting growth of 45% over Q2 2022 and among top three quarters ever

Gross margin of 45%, up from 42% in Q2 2022

Q2 EBITDA adjusted of $6.2 million , compared with $1.3 million in Q2 2022

SimSports revenue of $2.4 million in Q2, compared with $1.0 million in Q2 2022

First-half 2023 revenue increased 28% to $39.3 million , and EBITDA adjusted rose to $8.9 million from $0.4 million in first-half 2022

Successful listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 17 May after completing rights issue raising net proceeds of $16.1 million

Full year guidance was updated on August 2 to an expected increase in Group revenue for 2023 in the range of 40% to 45% compared with 2022, and a projected operating income of about $7 to $9 million

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asetek reported second-quarter revenue of $24.5 million, an increase of 45% from the same period of 2022, and among the top three quarters ever for the Company. First-half 2023 revenue was $39.3 million, an increase of 28% from first half 2022. The growth in both periods mainly reflects increased shipments of liquid cooling products.

Gross margin was 45% for both the second quarter and first half of 2023 compared with 42% and 41% in the same periods of 2022. The changes from prior year periods reflect a richer product mix, reduced costs, and favorable exchange rates.

“We have seen continued improvement in the liquid cooling market with execution of product launch plans and high order activity driving revenue growth. Combined with the extensive cost reductions implemented in 2022, this yielded a record Liquid cooling EBITDA in the second quarter. We also continue to receive positive feedback from the SimRacing community and end-users as we expand our product family and strengthen our brand and positioning within this attractive growth market,” said André Sloth Eriksen the CEO of…