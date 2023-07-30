Ashes 2023: Australia are “favourites” over England in fifth Take a look at, says Michael Vaughan

“If there was one more fairytale left it would be ideal”.

Is it written in the stars for Stuart Broad and England? Or will Australia claim a stunning victory on the final day of the 2023 Ashes and in doing so clinch a 3-1 series win?

Day four was supposed to be all about Broad, who announced the previous evening he will retire after this Test.

The 37-year-old, England’s second-highest Test wicket-taker, was given a guard of honour to start the day but Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner batted to 135-0 in pursuit of 384 when rain brought an early close.

Broad is an Ashes legend. He has taken more wickets against Australia than any player in Test history. Does he have one more spell – like his famous 8-15 in the 2015 Ashes at Trent Bridge – in him on the final day?

“If there was one more fairytale left it would be ideal if it was Stuart’s last five-fer, one to win or two to win and he runs in and gets his last five-fer something like that would be brilliant wouldn’t it?”…