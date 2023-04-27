Ashes 2023: Australia attempting ‘Bazball’ will assist England – Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad has taken 576 Test wickets in 161 matches

Stuart Broad says “it would be great” if Australia tried to mirror England’s ‘Bazball’ tactics during this summer’s Ashes series.

They will look to regain the Ashes in a five-Test series starting on 16 June.

“I think it would be great for us if Australia try to take us on at our own game,” Broad, 36, told the Daily Mail. external-link

“If we can get them playing in a slightly different style they could make mistakes and that would be brilliant for us.”

Australia batter Steve Smith scored 774 runs at an average of 110.57 in the last Ashes series in England, a 2-2 draw in 2019.

Broad said: “Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are all guys who like to bat time and accumulate so if we can nibble away at them and just get them thinking ‘why are we not scoring quicker? Why are we not moving the game forward?'”

Before McCullum and Stokes took over, England had won just one of their previous 17 Tests – including a 4-0 series…