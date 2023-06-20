Ashes 2023: England and Australia play out basic as Ben Stokes defiant

The fifth day of the Edgbaston Test produced an absolute classic as Australia edged to victory by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ninth-wicket pair Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon finally steered the tourists home following an afternoon of unrelenting tension.

It was the culmination of five thrilling days of Test cricket as these two old foes went head to head – with the promise of more to come in the next four Test matches.

Even the weather played its part, with a lengthy rain delay during the morning only adding to the sense of theatre.

Here is your Ashes digest from day four.

Image of the day – Root’s stunner

After spilling two similar efforts, Joe Root finally clung on to a chance to dismiss Alex Carey for 20 when the Australia wicketkeeper tried to club the ball back down the ground.

That left Australia wobbling on 227-8 with 54 runs still needed for victory. But Cummins hit 44 and Lyon 16 to see the tourists over the line with a little over five overs remaining in the day.