Ashes 2023: England won’t change attacking strategy in opposition to Australia, says captain ben Stokes

England have won 10 out of their last 12 Tests with Ben Stokes in charge

Ben Stokes says England will not alter their attacking approach when they take on Australia in the Ashes this summer.

England have won 10 out of 12 Test matches under captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, playing a bold and fearless brand of cricket.

That approach includes trying to force a result even if it risks defeat – something that will continue against Australia.

“I am not going to change anything just because it’s the Ashes,” said Stokes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes added: “Every single game that I play in this Ashes is going to be to force a result and that doesn’t matter what the score is, what the situation is. It won’t change. That wouldn’t be being true to myself.

“Every player knows that the Ashes is where everything just ramps up a bit, from pressure to exposure, but we’ll stick to what we do.

“I’ve been around long enough, so has Baz [McCullum] and our senior players to make sure those…