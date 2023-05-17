Ashes 2023: England’s Lauren Winfield-Hill is anticipating a ‘red-hot contest’

Lauren Winfield-Hill’s performances in The Hundred led to a return to the England squad after 10 months out

England batter Lauren Winfield-Hill is expecting a “red-hot contest” in this summer’s Ashes series.

The multi-format series starts with a five-day Test match on 22 June, followed by three one-day internationals and three T20s.

Strong domestic performances saw Winfield-Hill, 32, return to the England side in December 2022 after a 10-month absence.

“There’s certainly a belief we can win,” Winfield-Hill told BBC Sport.

“Obviously Australia are favourites. But what we have is a lovely blend of senior players and youth.

“We have seen a lot more over the last couple of years that Australia have scars too. They can wobble, they can be fractured.”

Australia currently hold both the 50-over and T20 world titles, the Commonwealth Games title and are unbeaten in four Ashes series.

Most recently, they won the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, where England lost to the hosts in the…