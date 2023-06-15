Ashes 2023: Important studying earlier than England v Australia first Take a look at

Ben Stokes describes Ashes team-mates in one word

Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

It’s nearly time for the most eagerly awaited Ashes series for a generation to get under way – and we have plenty to whet your appetite.

Before the first Test at Edgbaston on Friday we have compiled a list of essential stories, interviews, features and video content which gets under the skin of England’s rivalry with Australia.

From the moment which turned the 2005 Ashes in England’s favour to David Gower’s take on his infamous Tiger Moth there is plenty to get your teeth stuck into.

So sit back and immerse yourself in some of the best Ashes content on the BBC.

Australia are formidable but England can beat them

The Aussies are Test cricket’s end-of-level bosses, the kind…