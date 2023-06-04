Ashes 2023: Joe Root says England gamers can set themselves up for all times with Ashes success

Joe Root, left, has scored more than 2,000 Test runs against Australia at an average of 38.76

England’s cricketers can set themselves up for life if they have a successful Ashes series, says batter Joe Root.

The first men’s Test against Australia begins on 16 June at Edgbaston, with England set to field a number of players with little or no Ashes experience.

“If you’re successful, it can set you up for life, not just the rest of your career but beyond it,” said Root.

“It’s an opportunity to make history and have an incredible two months.”

While Australia have won two of the past three Ashes series, they have not won a series in England since 2001.

The most recent contest down under was won 4-0 by Australia, who will begin this year’s Ashes as World Test Championship winners if they beat India in this week’s final.

England are on a run of 11 wins in their past 13 Tests.

Players such as Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue will be experiencing Ashes cricket for the first…