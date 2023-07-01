Ashes 2023: Limitless bouncers, Glenn McGrath’s anger & Rehan Ahmed’s dive

England’s chances of winning the second men’s Ashes Test at Lord’s are hanging by a thread.

On an extraordinary day of Test cricket, Australia were bowled out for 279 before tea, setting England a Lord’s record target of 371.

A flurry of wickets in the evening session reduced England to 45-4 before they ended day four on 114-4, needing 257 more runs to level the series.

There was also further disappointment for England in the women’s Ashes as a four-wicket win for Australia in the opening T20 saw them open up a 6-0 lead in the multi-format series.

Stat of the day – England’s record short balls

In a day dominated by England bowling more than 50 overs of short balls, the hosts created two unusual pieces of Test match history.

As per CricViz’s data, in the morning session, their average bowling length of 9.71m from the batter was the shortest length of any session in Test cricket since those records began in 2006.

England then smashed that record in the afternoon session, bowling an average…