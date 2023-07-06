Ashes 2023: Mark Wooden bowls at excessive tempo and Mitchell Marsh makes beautiful return

A roaring crowd at Headingley were treated to another thrilling day of Ashes cricket on day one of the third Test.

The tourists slipped to 85-4 before Mitchell Marsh’s blistering 118 took them to 240-4, only for a rapid Mark Wood to help bowl out Australia for 263.

England were 68-3 at the close of play, trailing by 195 runs, in a Test they must win to avoid Australia reclaiming the Ashes.

Stat of the day – Wood’s searing pace

Only Australia’s Brett Lee has bowled quicker in a Test innings in England than Wood at Headingley today.

According to CricViz data, Lee holds the record for the three fastest average speeds in an innings in England, with a minimum of 60 balls bowled – all in the 2005 Ashes.

Wood’s average speed of 90.5mph on day one is the fourth quickest ever in England.

