Ashes digest: Stuart Broad bows out after England’s emphatic win

Stuart Broad once again stole the show on day five of the final Ashes Test at The Oval as England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw the series 2-2.

It was a fitting finale to an incredible series, with retiring England great Stuart Broad producing the perfect denouement to his fairytale career.

There was the reappearance of Broad’s bail-switching antics which helped him dismiss Australia spinner Todd Murphy, before he picked up the winning wicket of Alex Carey and ran to embrace his old friend James Anderson.

Here are some of the best takeaways from the final day.

Stat of the day

England’s Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali helped break the partnership of Steve Smith and Travis Head as Australia collapsed from 264-4 to 294-8 in the space of eight overs.

Woakes’ first spell in the morning was 2-19 from six overs and his spell in the evening session was 2-26 from eight overs.

There are only two other England bowlers who have taken six or more wickets in three consecutive home Ashes Tests within…