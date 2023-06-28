Ashes: Protesters briefly disrupt opening morning of England v Australia Check at Lord’s

Protesters wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts briefly disrupted the first morning of the second Ashes Test, with one carried off the Lord’s ground by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Two people entered the field attempting to spread orange powder.

As the players guarded the pitch, one was picked up by Bairstow and another stopped by England captain Ben Stokes.

The powder did land on the square, but was cleared by groundstaff and the game resumed after a short delay.

The match was only one over old when the protesters entered the field from the Lord’s Grandstand.

Initially confronted by the players, they were also tackled by security staff from the venue and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Bairstow was cheered by the crowd as he carried one from the middle to the boundary edge. The other protester, who got closer to the pitch, was blocked by Stokes and Australia batter David Warner.

Just Stop Oil…