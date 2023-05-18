Ashland Farm at North Andover Assisted Living Community Named One of the Country… – Press Release

Resident & Family Member Feedback Earns North Andover Senior Assisted Living Community 2022-2023 Best Memory Care Excellence Award

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Ashland Farm at North Andover, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has ranked among the best assisted living with memory care communities in Massachusetts and the entire U.S. In U.S. News & World Report’s second annual Best Senior Living ratings published today, the community was selected following a comprehensive resident and family member survey. Ashland Farm is the only assisted living community in the greater Andover area to have earned this prestigious award.

Ashland Farm earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for memory care. Respondents gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location.

Forty Benchmark communities throughout the Northeast received a total of 53 U.S. News awards for the second straight year.

“We are honored and humbled that our residents and their families, once again, recognized the hard work, compassion, and dedication of our 6,000-plus associates. It’s their shared purpose of transforming lives through human connection that earned Benchmark these U.S. News & World Report awards and continues to separate Benchmark communities from other senior living companies,” said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark.

Ashland Farm’s care and experiences spans independent assisted living to specialized memory care assisted living for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a bistro, demonstration kitchen,…