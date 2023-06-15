Ashley Giles: Worcestershire appoint ex-England & Warwickshire boss as chief government

Despite having three times been on the Warwickshire payroll, first as player, then coach, Ashley Giles lived just across the Worcestershire border

Ashley Giles has been appointed as the new chief executive of Worcestershire.

The 50-year-old former Warwickshire and England slow left-arm spinner returns to cricket for the first time since leaving his role as England managing director in February 2022.

Giles took on the lead England role in 2018 after two successful coaching spells at Warwickshire, either side of a stint with Lancashire.

But he left in the fallout of England’s 4-0 Ashes thrashing by Australia.

“I am absolutely honoured and thrilled,” said Giles, who will start in his new role on 3 July.

“Having resided in Worcestershire for 25 years, having married and raised my children here, I have developed a deep appreciation for the club’s rich history and recognise the immense potential.”

Having been spoken to by both Warwickshire and Worcestershire over the winter, Giles’ appointment…