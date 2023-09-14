Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a last-ball thriller to succeed in last in opposition to India

Sri Lanka players jump on each other in celebration after beating Pakistan


Sri Lanka won the 2022 Asia Cup, which was in the T20 format, and are now in the final again
Asia Cup Super Four, Colombo
Pakistan 252-7 (42 overs): Rizwan 86* (73), Shafique 52 (69); Pathirana 3-65
Sri Lanka 252-8 (42 overs): Mendis 91 (87), Asalanka 49* (47); Iftikhar 3-50
Sri Lanka won by two wickets (DLS method)
Scorecard

Charith Asalanka held his nerve as Sri Lanka edged a last-ball thriller against Pakistan to set up a meeting with India in the Asia Cup final.

Chasing a revised Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target of 252 in their final Super Four match, Kusal Mendis made a crucial 91.

With six needed off the final two balls Asalanka edged Zaman Khan for four then calmly worked a couple off his pads.

Pakistan had earlier posted 252-7 thanks to Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 86 after the start was delayed by rain.

The win gave Sri Lanka the runners-up spot in the Super Four stage and they will face table-topping India, who play winless Bangladesh on Friday, in Sunday’s final.

“We are very happy to…



