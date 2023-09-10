Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan to enter Monday’s reserve day after rain in Colombo

Members of the groundstaff attempted to dry the outfield with towels

Asia Cup, super four stage; Colombo India 147-2 (24.1 overs): Gill 58 (52), Rohit 56 (49) Pakistan: Yet to bat Scorecard

India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four stage will be finished on Monday’s reserve day after heavy rain in Colombo.

The reserve day was only added by organisers on Thursday, and is the only game, bar the final on 17 September, to have an extra day allocated.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl, with India reaching 147-2 off 24.1 overs when the rain arrived.

They will resume on Monday, with play due to start at 10:30 BST.

It means India will be playing on three successive days, with Rahul Dravid’s side due to face Sri Lanka, who have won 13 straight one-day internationals, on Tuesday.

The rain did clear, with groundstaff attempting to dry the outfield with towels and hairdryers, with inspections at 15:00 and 15:30 BST, but heavy rain returned just as the umpires were due to inspect again.