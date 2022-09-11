Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in last to assert sixth title

|Asia Cup final, Dubai
Sri Lanka 170-6 (20 overs): Rajapaksa 71* (45); Rauf 3-29
Pakistan 147 (20 overs): Rizwan 55 (49); Madushan 4-34
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final to secure an unexpected sixth title in Dubai.
Sri Lanka scored 170-6 off their 20 overs, set up by Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 from 45 balls.
Mohammad Rizwan scored 55 in Pakistan’s reply but Pramod Madushan took 4-34 to end their hopes.
The win marks a big turnaround for Sri Lanka, coached by former England coach Chris Silverwood, after they lost their opening game to Afghanistan.
Victory looked unlikely when Sri Lanka slipped to 58-5, before Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga came together.
They added 58 for the sixth wicket as Hasaranga scored 36 from 21 balls to steer them to a challenging total.
Fast bowler Haris Rauf led Pakistan’s bowling attack with 3-29.