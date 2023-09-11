Asia Cup: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul assist India thrash Pakistan by 228 runs

India batter Virat Kohli made his 47th ODI century as he surpassed 13,000 ODI runs in the win over Pakistan

Asia Cup, Colombo: India 356-2 (50 overs): Kohli 122*, Rahul 111*, Shadab 1-71 Pakistan 128 (32 overs): Fakhar 27, Yadav 5-25 India win by 228 runs Scorecard ; Super Four table

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both hit unbeaten centuries as India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Colombo.

Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) helped India post 356-2 before Kuldeep Yadav’s 5-25 restricted Pakistan to 128.

India’s victory was their biggest over Pakistan in one-day internationals.

“KL and myself are both conventional players. Its tough to break these partnerships because we don’t play fancy shots,” Kohli said.

“We didn’t think about the partnership too much – the idea was to keep batting. It is one of the memorable partnerships we’ve had and for Indian cricket as well.”

India had resumed on 147-2 after rain ended play early on Sunday and pushed the match into an…