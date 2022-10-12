Asia is throwing open its doorways for journey — aside from China

Hong Kong (CNN) — Across Asia, borders are opening and quarantine measures are lifting as even the last few countries clinging to Covid restrictions embrace a return to travel.

Except, that is, in one country: China.

After having their economies battered by nearly three years of halted travel, several countries in the region have reopened their doors in the past few months — bringing relief not only to their tourism industries, but to millions of residents who struggled with job insecurity and family separations during the pandemic.

But in China — which has seen its own economy suffer from a strict zero-Covid policy involving tight border controls, snap lockdowns and mandatory quarantines — there appears to be no end in sight to the restrictions, despite mounting public frustration.

Hopes that Beijing might relax its policies after the much-anticipated Communist Party Congress later this month fell after the state-run People’s Daily on Tuesday described the approach as the “best…