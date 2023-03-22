Asia Pacific shares be part of US beneficial properties as traders await key Fed determination



Hong Kong

CNN

—



Asia Pacific shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking US gains, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy decision later in the day.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng

(HSI) index was trading 2.3% higher, leading gains in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225

(N225) rose by 1.8%, while the broader Topix

(TOPX) index was also 1.8% higher.

Elsewhere in the region, both South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s S&P ASX were about 1% higher. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite edged up about 0.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index, which excludes Japanese companies, was broadly higher, rising 0.8%. US futures, including both S&P 500 and Nasdaq, were flat in Asian trade.

“Asia is trading higher today as risk appetite appears to be…