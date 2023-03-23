Asia Pacific Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Repo… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Asia Pacific Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Social commerce industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 14.7% on annual basis to reach US$489,327.6 million in 2023.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.6% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the region will increase from US$489,327.6 million in 2023 to reach US$894,795.4 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at region level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

The global pandemic outbreak has significantly changed consumer shopping behavior in the Asia Pacific region. The rising adoption of digital services, including payments and shopping, has accelerated the growth of social commerce. Retailers, in increasing numbers, are leveraging the outbreak of social channels to forge new relationships with consumers and drive incremental revenue.

Inspired by Pinduoduo in China and Meesho in India, many social commerce startups are leveraging community and group-buying dynamics to build their presence in the segment. This has further driven the competitive landscape of the social commerce market in the Asia Pacific. With the industry expected to record strong growth over the next three to four years, the publisher expects an…