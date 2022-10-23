Asian and Pacific Countries Adopt Jakarta Declaration 2023-2032 – Press Release

53 Asia-Pacific and 9 associated countries have adopted the Jakarta Declaration 2023-2032

JAKARTA, Oct 24, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The ‘High-level Intergovernmental Meeting on the Final Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities’ (HLIGM APDPD) closed on Friday (Oct 21) with 53 Asia-Pacific and 9 associated countries adopting the landmark Jakarta Declaration, marking the start of the fourth ‘Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities’.

Participants in the Meeting on the Final Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities 2013-2023, Oct 21, 2022. (ANTARA/Ministry of Social Affairs)

“Today, on the last day of the high-level intragovernmental meeting in the Asia Pacific, we are adopting the Jakarta Declaration 2023-2032, which will be followed up by all members, accelerated and implemented,” said the meeting chair and Indonesian Social Affairs Minister, Tri Rismaharini (Risma).

“Through the Jakarta Declaration, we reaffirm our global commitment to a better life for all persons with disabilities,” said Risma, emphasizing the commitment of Asia Pacific countries in realizing the Incheon Strategy, initiated ten years ago. “The priority issue is an alignment of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) at the level of legislation.”

“It is time to increase efforts and take affirmative steps to implement universal design in all public areas, to increase the capacity of people handling persons living with disabilities in all sectors, and conduct national breakthrough campaigns to build awareness about disability,” she said. “Harmonization of legislation is the toughest challenge for our own government, as it has central, provincial and regency/city government levels.”

