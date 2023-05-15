Asian seafarer hubs step up to meet decarbonization challenge – Press Release

Manila, Philippines, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The steady progress by key seafarer home nations in Asia, such as the Philippines and Indonesia, to equip their maritime workers with the skill sets needed to deliver a low and zero-carbon maritime sector, will be showcased at the ‘Seizing opportunities for green shipping in Asia and the Pacific’ conference organized by the Philippines’ Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA). The two-day conference, which begins today, aims to explore the challenges and opportunities of shipping’s decarbonization, including skills development for seafarers and a Maritime Just Transition.

Timely action by governments and maritime authorities to enhance training and skills will position their seafaring nationals to embrace the high-quality job opportunities created by shipping’s green transition. A recent study by DNV has estimated that 800,000 seafarers will require additional training by the mid-2030s to handle the fuels, technologies and ships of the future.

Philippine Transmarine Carriers (PTC) CEO and International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) board member, Gerardo A. Borromeo says “Shipping’s ability to decarbonize is highly dependent on having well qualified and highly skilled maritime professionals who can operate these vessels in a safe and efficient manner. There is no doubt that the skill set for a career at sea is evolving. That is why we need to ensure that we provide the right kind of education and training so future generations of seafarers are able-skilled and ready to handle the new technologies and fuels on board that will increasingly be used in the years ahead. Countries with a strong maritime workforce must keep pace with the changing requirements of our industry as we transition to a low and zero carbon future which will benefit everyone.”

The MARINA conference provides a platform to share regional perspectives, emission reduction priorities and promote green shipping in Southeast Asia and the Pacific. The…