Asian Video games: Nepal hit report 314-3, quickest century and fifty

Kushal Malla was close to beating Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest century in all T20s – Gayle’s record took 30 balls in the 2013 Indian Premier League

Asian Games, Hangzhou: Nepal 314-3 (20 overs): Malla 137* (50), Paudel 61 (27), Airee 52* (10) Mongolia 41 (13.1 overs): Jamyansuren 10 (23) Nepal won by 273 runs Scorecard (external) external-link .

Nepal became the first team to score 300 in a men’s T20 as records tumbled in their thrashing of Mongolia at the Asian Games in China.

Nepal scored 314-3 before dismissing Mongolia for 41 to win by a men’s record margin of 273 runs.

Kushal Malla hit a 34-ball hundred, the fastest T20 international ton, and Dipendra Singh Airee the fastest fifty.

Airee made his half-century in nine balls and ended unbeaten on 52 from 10 while Malla scored 137 not out from 50.

The previous record for the fastest T20 international hundred was 35 balls, jointly held by South Africa’s David Miller, India’s Rohit Sharma and Czech Republic’s Sudesh Wickramasekara.