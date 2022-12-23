Asia’s most underrated locations | CNN Journey

Editor’s Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — Comprising more than 40 countries, Asia can’t be summed up easily.

The classics are classics for a reason — from the awe-inspiring architecture of Angkor Wat and the Taj Mahal to the buzzy metropolises of Tokyo and Hong Kong and the beaches of Bali and Phuket, it’s impossible for any traveler to find something not to their liking.

But for the travelers who are fortunate enough to have time to dig a little bit deeper, there are less-crowded, equally-rewarding treasures to be found.

CNN Travel tapped into our network of colleagues and contributors to ask them where the locals go. Here’s what they had to say.

Ipoh, Malaysia

When it comes to great Malaysian food cities, most people think of Penang. But that’s only because they haven’t…