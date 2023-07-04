ASP Japan G.K. Informs the Opening of Yamato Factory – Toward Further Kaizen – Press Release

On July 1, 2023, ASP Japan, G.K. opened and began operations at its Yamato Factory in Yamato-city, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The Yamato Factory is positioned as the manufacturing center for STERRAD™ in Japan, and is held to strict evaluation and shipping standards to ensure delivery of the device to the medical community.

By bringing the above capabilities to the domestic manufacturer, we expect to shorten the manufacturing lead time for STERRAD™ and improve the initial defect rate and other factors.

At ASP Japan, G.K., our customers’ success inspires our innovation.

About ASP Japan, G.K.

As a leading company in the fields of cleaning and disinfection and sterilization, ASP Japan, G.K. continues to create an environment that provides safe and secure medical care through innovative products and services.

To protect patients at their most critical moments™ – all ASP employees involved in this mission never stop moving forward and always challenge the status quo to solve our customers’ problems.

ASP has a history of innovation in the fields of low-temperature sterilization and high-level disinfection. We developed the world’s first hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization system, STERRAD™, a low-temperature sterilizer with improved safety and shorter sterilization time, which is earthquake-proof because it operates only on electricity. As a market leader in the low-temperature sterilizer market, we provide innovative products and services.

In the field of high-level disinfection, we have developed DisOPA™, which offers improved safety, shorter disinfection time, and ease of use. As a brand leader in the field of high-level disinfection, together with the Endoclens™ soft endoscope cleaning and disinfection device,