ASSA ABLOY: Quarterly Report Q1 2023 – Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY) – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A very strong start to 2023
First quarter
- Net sales increased by 22% to SEK 32,391 M (26,591), with organic growth of 8% (14) and acquired net growth of 5% (0). Exchange-rates affected sales by 9% (8).
- Very strong organic sales growth was achieved in Global Technologies and Americas, with strong growth in Asia Pacific and good growth in EMEIA and Entrance Systems.
- Four acquisitions with combined annual sales of about SEK 440 M were signed in the quarter.
- A new Manufacturing Footprint Program was launched at the end of the first quarter. The expected restructuring cost for the new Program is SEK 1,225 M and the expected pay-back time, including capital expenditure, is around two years.
- Operating income1 (EBIT) increased by 30% and amounted to SEK 5,186 M (4,001), with an operating margin of 16.0% (15.0).
- Net income1 amounted to SEK 3,692 M (2,859).
- Earnings per share1 amounted to SEK 3.32 (2.57).
- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 4,069 M (912), a record high for a first quarter.
Sales and income
|
Full year
|
First quarter
|
2021
|
2022
|
Δ
|
2022
|
2023
|
Δ
|
Sales, SEK M
|
95,007
|
120,793
|
27 %
|
26,591
|
32,391
|
22 %
|
Of which:
|
Organic growth
|
8,900
|
13,007
|
12 %
|
3,287
|
2,218
|
8 %
|
Acquisitions and divestments
|
1,975
|
2,126
|
2 %
|
–52
|
1,344
|
5 %
|
Exchange-rate effects
|
–3,517
|
10,653
|
13 %
|
1,551
|
2,237
|
9 %
|
Operating income (EBIT)1, SEK M
|
14,181
|
18,532
|
31 %
|
4,001
|
5,186
|
30 %
|
Operating margin (EBITA) 1, %
|
15.6 %
|
15.9 %
|
15.6 %
|
16.6 %
|
Operating margin (EBIT)1, %
|
14.9 %
|
15.3 %
|
15.0 %
|
16.0 %
|
Income before tax1, SEK M
|
13,538
|
17,521
|
29 %
|
3,811
|
4,843
|
27 %
|
Net income1, SEK M
|
10,901
|
13,296
|
22 %
|
2,859
|
3,692
|
29 %
|
Operating cash flow, SEK M
|
13,265
|
15,808
|
19 %
|
912
|
4,069
|
346 %
|
Earnings per share1, SEK
|
9.81
|
11.97
|
22 %
|
2.57
|
3.32
|
29 %
1 Excluding the costs of restructuring programs in the first quarter of 2023, which totaled SEK 1,225 M before income tax. The corresponding cost after tax is SEK 978 M.
Comments by the President and CEO
A very strong…