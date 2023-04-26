ASSA ABLOY: Quarterly Report Q1 2023 – Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY) – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A very strong start to 2023

First quarter

Net sales increased by 22% to SEK 32,391 M (26,591), with organic growth of 8% (14) and acquired net growth of 5% (0). Exchange-rates affected sales by 9% (8).

(26,591), with organic growth of 8% (14) and acquired net growth of 5% (0). Exchange-rates affected sales by 9% (8). Very strong organic sales growth was achieved in Global Technologies and Americas, with strong growth in Asia Pacific and good growth in EMEIA and Entrance Systems.

and good growth in EMEIA and Entrance Systems. Four acquisitions with combined annual sales of about SEK 440 M were signed in the quarter.

were signed in the quarter. A new Manufacturing Footprint Program was launched at the end of the first quarter. The expected restructuring cost for the new Program is SEK 1,225 M and the expected pay-back time, including capital expenditure, is around two years.

and the expected pay-back time, including capital expenditure, is around two years. Operating income 1 (EBIT) increased by 30% and amounted to SEK 5,186 M (4,001), with an operating margin of 16.0% (15.0).

(EBIT) increased by 30% and amounted to (4,001), with an operating margin of 16.0% (15.0). Net income 1 amounted to SEK 3,692 M (2,859).

amounted to (2,859). Earnings per share 1 amounted to SEK 3.32 (2.57).

amounted to SEK 3.32 (2.57). Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 4,069 M (912), a record high for a first quarter.

Sales and income



Full year





First quarter





















2021 2022

Δ

2022 2023 Δ Sales, SEK M 95,007 120,793

27 %

26,591 32,391 22 % Of which:















Organic growth 8,900 13,007

12 %

3,287 2,218 8 % Acquisitions and divestments 1,975 2,126

2 %

–52 1,344 5 % Exchange-rate effects –3,517 10,653

13 %

1,551 2,237 9 % Operating income (EBIT)1, SEK M 14,181 18,532

31 %

4,001 5,186 30 % Operating margin (EBITA) 1, % 15.6 % 15.9 %





15.6 % 16.6 %

Operating margin (EBIT)1, % 14.9 % 15.3 %





15.0 % 16.0 %

Income before tax1, SEK M 13,538 17,521

29 %

3,811 4,843 27 % Net income1, SEK M 10,901 13,296

22 %

2,859 3,692 29 % Operating cash flow, SEK M 13,265 15,808

19 %

912 4,069 346 % Earnings per share1, SEK 9.81 11.97

22 %

2.57 3.32 29 %

1 Excluding the costs of restructuring programs in the first quarter of 2023, which totaled SEK 1,225 M before income tax. The corresponding cost after tax is SEK 978 M.

Comments by the President and CEO

A very strong…