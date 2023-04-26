ASSA ABLOY: Quarterly Report Q1 2023 – Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY) – Press Release






STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A very strong start to 2023

First quarter

  • Net sales increased by 22% to SEK 32,391 M (26,591), with organic growth of 8% (14) and acquired net growth of 5% (0). Exchange-rates affected sales by 9% (8).
  • Very strong organic sales growth was achieved in Global Technologies and Americas, with strong growth in Asia Pacific and good growth in EMEIA and Entrance Systems.
  • Four acquisitions with combined annual sales of about SEK 440 M were signed in the quarter.
  • A new Manufacturing Footprint Program was launched at the end of the first quarter. The expected restructuring cost for the new Program is SEK 1,225 M and the expected pay-back time, including capital expenditure, is around two years.
  • Operating income1 (EBIT) increased by 30% and amounted to SEK 5,186 M (4,001), with an operating margin of 16.0% (15.0).
  • Net income1 amounted to SEK 3,692 M (2,859).
  • Earnings per share1 amounted to SEK 3.32 (2.57).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 4,069 M (912), a record high for a first quarter.

Sales and income

Full year


First quarter










2021

2022

Δ

2022

2023

Δ

Sales, SEK M

95,007

120,793

27 %

26,591

32,391

22 %

Of which:







Organic growth

8,900

13,007

12 %

3,287

2,218

8 %

Acquisitions and divestments

1,975

2,126

2 %

–52

1,344

5 %

Exchange-rate effects

–3,517

10,653

13 %

1,551

2,237

9 %

Operating income (EBIT)1, SEK M

14,181

18,532

31 %

4,001

5,186

30 %

Operating margin (EBITA) 1, %

15.6 %

15.9 %


15.6 %

16.6 %

Operating margin (EBIT)1, %

14.9 %

15.3 %


15.0 %

16.0 %

Income before tax1, SEK M

13,538

17,521

29 %

3,811

4,843

27 %

Net income1, SEK M

10,901

13,296

22 %

2,859

3,692

29 %

Operating cash flow, SEK M

13,265

15,808

19 %

912

4,069

346 %

Earnings per share1, SEK

9.81

11.97

22 %

2.57

3.32

29 %

 

1 Excluding the costs of restructuring programs in the first quarter of 2023, which totaled SEK 1,225 M before income tax. The corresponding cost after tax is SEK 978 M.

Comments by the President and CEO

A very strong…



