ASSA ABLOY Quarterly Report Q4 2022 – Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZF) – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Record performance in the quarter

Fourth quarter

Net sales increased by 28% to a record total of SEK 32,915 M (25,623), with organic growth of 9% (10) and acquired net growth of 5% (–1). Exchange-rates affected sales by 14% (1).

(25,623), with organic growth of 9% (10) and acquired net growth of 5% (–1). Exchange-rates affected sales by 14% (1). Very strong organic sales growth in Global Technologies, Americas and Entrance Systems, good growth in EMEIA, but a decline in organic sales in Asia Pacific .

. Eight acquisitions with combined annual sales of about SEK 1,500 M were signed in the quarter.

were signed in the quarter. ASSA ABLOY has entered into agreements for the sale of Emtek and the Smart Residential business in the U.S. and Canada for a sales price of USD 800 M , conditional on the successful closing of the HHI transaction.

for a sales price of , conditional on the successful closing of the HHI transaction. Operating income (EBIT) increased by 28% and amounted to a record SEK 5,152 M (4,013), with an operating margin of 15.7% (15.7).

(4,013), with an operating margin of 15.7% (15.7). Net income amounted to SEK 3,729 M (3,043).

(3,043). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.36 (2.74).

Operating cash flow amounted to a record SEK 6,588 M (3,384).

(3,384). The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.80 (4.20) per share for 2022, to be distributed in two equal installments.

Sales and income



Fourth quarter





January-December





















2021 2022

Δ

2021 2022 Δ Sales, SEK M 25,623 32,915

28 %

95,007 120,793 27 % Of which:















Organic growth 2,239 2,656

9 %

8,900 13,007 12 % Acquisitions and divestments –236 1,336

5 %

1,975 2,126 2 % Exchange-rate effects 322 3,300

14 %

–3,517 10,653 13 % Operating income (EBIT), SEK M 4,013 5,152

28 %

14,181 18,532 31 % Operating margin (EBITA), % 16.2 % 16.2 %





15.6 % 15.9 %

Operating margin (EBIT), % 15.7 % 15.7 %





14.9 % 15.3 %

Income before tax, SEK M 3,819 4,766

25 %

13,538 17,521 29 % Net income, SEK M 3,043 3,729

23 %

10,901 13,296 22 % Operating cash flow, SEK M 3,384 6,588

95 %

13,265 15,808 19 % Earnings per share, SEK 2.74 3.36

23 %

9.81 11.97 22 %

Comments by the President and CEO

Record performance in the quarter

I am proud and happy that in 2022 we…