ASSA ABLOY Quarterly Report Q4 2022 – Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZF) – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Record performance in the quarter
Fourth quarter
- Net sales increased by 28% to a record total of SEK 32,915 M (25,623), with organic growth of 9% (10) and acquired net growth of 5% (–1). Exchange-rates affected sales by 14% (1).
- Very strong organic sales growth in Global Technologies, Americas and Entrance Systems, good growth in EMEIA, but a decline in organic sales in Asia Pacific.
- Eight acquisitions with combined annual sales of about SEK 1,500 M were signed in the quarter.
- ASSA ABLOY has entered into agreements for the sale of Emtek and the Smart Residential business in the U.S. and Canada for a sales price of USD 800 M, conditional on the successful closing of the HHI transaction.
- Operating income (EBIT) increased by 28% and amounted to a record SEK 5,152 M (4,013), with an operating margin of 15.7% (15.7).
- Net income amounted to SEK 3,729 M (3,043).
- Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.36 (2.74).
- Operating cash flow amounted to a record SEK 6,588 M (3,384).
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.80 (4.20) per share for 2022, to be distributed in two equal installments.
Sales and income
|
Fourth quarter
|
January-December
|
2021
|
2022
|
Δ
|
2021
|
2022
|
Δ
|
Sales, SEK M
|
25,623
|
32,915
|
28 %
|
95,007
|
120,793
|
27 %
|
Of which:
|
Organic growth
|
2,239
|
2,656
|
9 %
|
8,900
|
13,007
|
12 %
|
Acquisitions and divestments
|
–236
|
1,336
|
5 %
|
1,975
|
2,126
|
2 %
|
Exchange-rate effects
|
322
|
3,300
|
14 %
|
–3,517
|
10,653
|
13 %
|
Operating income (EBIT), SEK M
|
4,013
|
5,152
|
28 %
|
14,181
|
18,532
|
31 %
|
Operating margin (EBITA), %
|
16.2 %
|
16.2 %
|
15.6 %
|
15.9 %
|
Operating margin (EBIT), %
|
15.7 %
|
15.7 %
|
14.9 %
|
15.3 %
|
Income before tax, SEK M
|
3,819
|
4,766
|
25 %
|
13,538
|
17,521
|
29 %
|
Net income, SEK M
|
3,043
|
3,729
|
23 %
|
10,901
|
13,296
|
22 %
|
Operating cash flow, SEK M
|
3,384
|
6,588
|
95 %
|
13,265
|
15,808
|
19 %
|
Earnings per share, SEK
|
2.74
|
3.36
|
23 %
|
9.81
|
11.97
|
22 %
Comments by the President and CEO
Record performance in the quarter
I am proud and happy that in 2022 we…