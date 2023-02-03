ASSA ABLOY Quarterly Report Q4 2022 – Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZF) – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Record performance in the quarter

Fourth quarter

  • Net sales increased by 28% to a record total of SEK 32,915 M (25,623), with organic growth of 9% (10) and acquired net growth of 5% (–1). Exchange-rates affected sales by 14% (1).
  • Very strong organic sales growth in Global Technologies, Americas and Entrance Systems, good growth in EMEIA, but a decline in organic sales in Asia Pacific.
  • Eight acquisitions with combined annual sales of about SEK 1,500 M were signed in the quarter.
  • ASSA ABLOY has entered into agreements for the sale of Emtek and the Smart Residential business in the U.S. and Canada for a sales price of USD 800 M, conditional on the successful closing of the HHI transaction.
  • Operating income (EBIT) increased by 28% and amounted to a record SEK 5,152 M (4,013), with an operating margin of 15.7% (15.7).
  • Net income amounted to SEK 3,729 M (3,043).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.36 (2.74).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to a record SEK 6,588 M (3,384).
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.80 (4.20) per share for 2022, to be distributed in two equal installments.

Sales and income

Fourth quarter


January-December










2021

2022

Δ

2021

2022

Δ

Sales, SEK M

25,623

32,915

28 %

95,007

120,793

27 %

Of which:







Organic growth

2,239

2,656

9 %

8,900

13,007

12 %

Acquisitions and divestments

–236

1,336

5 %

1,975

2,126

2 %

Exchange-rate effects

322

3,300

14 %

–3,517

10,653

13 %

Operating income (EBIT), SEK M

4,013

5,152

28 %

14,181

18,532

31 %

Operating margin (EBITA), %

16.2 %

16.2 %


15.6 %

15.9 %

Operating margin (EBIT), %

15.7 %

15.7 %


14.9 %

15.3 %

Income before tax, SEK M

3,819

4,766

25 %

13,538

17,521

29 %

Net income, SEK M

3,043

3,729

23 %

10,901

13,296

22 %

Operating cash flow, SEK M

3,384

6,588

95 %

13,265

15,808

19 %

Earnings per share, SEK

2.74

3.36

23 %

9.81

11.97

22 %

 

Comments by the President and CEO

Record performance in the quarter
I am proud and happy that in 2022 we…



