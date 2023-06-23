Assessment of Human DNA Vaccine Markets to 2028 by Mode of Administration, Appli… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Human DNA Vaccine Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Mode of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Intradermal, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global human DNA vaccine market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028, owing to the growing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases in humans. An increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant pathogens is further expected to drive the growth of the human DNA Vaccine Market.

The growing prevalence of different diseases has significantly increased the demand for different types of vaccines. Additionally, growing research & development activities being initiated by various governments and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the globe are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the human DNA vaccine market in the coming years. In 2021, the research & development expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe was around USD238 billion.

Rise in Prevalence of Different Diseases

Globally, cancer is the leading cause of death. According to World Health Organization, around 50,550,287 cases of cancer prevalence have been reported worldwide in the last five years. This is due to the physical carcinogens, such as ultraviolet and ionizing radiation; chemical carcinogens, such as asbestos, components of tobacco smoke, alcohol, aflatoxin (a food contaminant), and arsenic (a drinking water contaminant) and biological carcinogens, such as infections from certain viruses, bacteria, or parasites as well as unhealthy lifestyle.

Cancer has become a global healthcare concern. The need to develop therapies for cancer is expected to support the growth of global human DNA vaccine market. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of…