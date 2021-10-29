Assist Marketing Expands Service Offerings to Support Promotional Brand Ambassadors

Milwaukee, WI , 10/29/2021 / Assist Marketing /

Assist Marketing is one of the leading event staffing agencies, offering several different services geared towards businesses of all types. The latest service in their bag of goodies for businesses is promotional brand ambassadors. The nationwide event staffing agency will match the right ambassador to the brand that needs it. According to the company, industry experience is one of the leading reasons the company is best suited to creating the right match.

While there are other top experimental marketing agencies that offer similar services, Assist Marketing’s approach isn’t experimental. As one of the top-ranked event staffing companies in the country, and with the best event staffing software at their disposal, creating the right match isn’t all that challenging. Furthermore, since they are a nationwide event staffing agency, it gives them a much broader pool of talent to draw from compared to more localized and smaller agencies.

Brands and businesses know the importance of having the right person represent the company. However, many brands are cautious about who that person is because the wrong choice can be disastrous. Assist Marketing is considered one of the leading brand ambassador companies in the US and has a team of experienced people in their talent pool who have proven that they have what it takes to promote any brand or product. That is why the company is relied upon by some of the leading brands in the country.

“The right brand ambassador can do your brand a whole lot of good. Over the years, we’ve been pairing brand ambassadors with brands with excellent results. Our team draws from a large pool of talented people from across the country. We also use the latest software that helps us shortlist the right people for the job. However, despite the experience, we are extra careful because we want to know as much about the person we choose as the brand we are choosing them for. Fortunately, we guarantee results, and that’s why Assist Marketing is the company of choice for brands who know the value of having the right brand ambassadors.” Said a representative for Assist Marketing.

She added, “While in the past brand ambassadors were only thought to be for large businesses, today that’s no longer the case. Just about any business can benefit from a brand ambassador. It raises the profile of the business and lends it the credibility needed to draw its target audience. That’s another reason why brands should rely on experts like us to choose a person that accurately reflects what they stand for to communicate the right message.”

About Assist Marketing

Chicago-based Assist Marketing is one of the most prominent event staffing agencies that mainly focuses on the client’s needs. The company has over the years built a pretty sizable presence mainly by focusing on helping businesses with real-time communication and not just relying on the use of technology. Businesses that partner with Assist Marketing also have the advantage of a large talent pool, and that they employ some of the most brilliant people. That’s why businesses who use the company can gain insights that may otherwise not be possible, making Assist Marketing the go-to event staffing agency, nationwide.

