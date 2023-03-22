Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected To Manage Historic Community In Philadelphia’s Old… – Press Release

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Mid-Atlantic (AMA), a leading provider of high-quality community management services throughout the greater Doylestown, King of Prussia, Langhorne, and Mount Laurel area, continues to expand its footprint throughout Pennsylvania with the addition of a new condominium community in Philadelphia. The agreement calls for AMA to provide a complete range of management, financial, and maintenance services.

Located in Philadelphia’s prestigious Old City neighborhood, the community is a former industrial factory built c. 1875 that has been converted into luxury lofts. Completed in phases between 2006 and 2008, the units are sophisticated yet rustic in design. They maintain much of their original character while adding modern amenities. Most units feature high ceilings, open main living and dining areas, and loft-style bedrooms that look down on the living area. Hardwood floors and exposed brick interior walls accentuate the community’s charm.

The birthplace of American independence, the Old City neighborhood is known as America’s most historic square mile. It features charming streetscapes lined with 18th-century rowhouses, art galleries, and restaurants. Several important historical sites, such as Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and the Betsy Ross House, are conveniently located nearby. Nearby nightlife options include many trendy eateries and bars along Philadelphia’s fashionable South 2nd Street.

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected to manage such a prestigious and historic community,” said Paul Santangelo, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Mid-Atlantic branch president. “Our goal is to seamlessly provide a full range of management services that allow homeowners to thrive and fully enjoy all the amenities Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood has to offer.”

