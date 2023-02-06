Astellas Announces Change of President and CEO and Management Structure – Astell… – Press Release

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) today announced that at a meeting of its Board of Directors, held today, approved changes of its Representative Director, President and CEO and its management structure.

1．Change of President and CEO

Reason for Change

Astellas has been working on its Corporate Strategic Plan 2018 and Corporate Strategic Plan 2021 (“CSP2021”) since fiscal year 2018, when Kenji Yasukawa was appointed as President and CEO, to realize its VISION “On the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients”. During this time, Astellas overcame the patent cliff associated with the expiration of products exclusivity that had supported its growth in the past, and revenue has turned upward trend after bottoming out in fiscal year 2020. In addition, Astellas moved away from its past business model of creating products with a focus on specific disease areas and promoted a shift to the Focus Area approach of determining R&D areas from a multifaceted perspective, and is also making progress in developing new drug candidates that will drive future revenues.

Fiscal year 2023 is the right time to go on the aggressive to further accelerate growth, and Naoki Okamura will take over as new President and CEO. Astellas decided it is best for it to consider and implement strategies for achieving CSP2021, which ends in fiscal year 2025 and long-term growth beyond that under the new leadership. The environment surrounding the company is changing rapidly, such as increasing geopolitical risks and changes in the finances and markets of each country due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the new top management has the ability to flexible in response to such changes.

Changes of Representative Directors