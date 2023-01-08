Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage: League Two aspect produce gorgeous late comeback

League Two Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to stun Premier League Aston Villa at Villa Park and reach the FA Cup fourth round.

The visiting players and manager Steve Evans celebrated with their supporters at full-time after two goals in the final two minutes clinched a magnificent victory.

Substitute Dean Campbell fired in a superb 90th-minute winner after Jamie Reid’s equaliser from the penalty spot – the spot-kick awarded after last man Leander Dendoncker was shown a straight red card for bringing down Campbell.

Morgan Sanson’s first goal for Villa had given Unai Emery’s side a half-time lead.

But the hosts, despite their overall superiority, were unable to extend their advantage and they were made to pay in a remarkable conclusion to the match.

Stevenage’s reward is a trip to Championship outfit Stoke City in the fourth round, which takes place from 27 to 30 January.

Villa unravel as Stevenage cause huge upset

For 84 minutes, it all appeared rather straightforward for…