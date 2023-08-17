Aston Youth Avenue Challenge cricketer on how the game helped him take care of grief

When I play cricket I feel better

It’s unsurprising that, as a British Pakistani boy growing up in Birmingham, Bilawal Latif’s cricketing hero is Moeen Ali.

The England all-rounder started his career in Sparkhill, just five miles away from where 14-year-old Bilawal lives.

Inspired by his hero, Bilawal saw cricket as an enjoyable hobby until it soon also became a necessary escape that helped him navigate grief.

In May 2022, Bilawal’s uncle was diagnosed with sinonasal carcinomas, a rare aggressive form of cancer, and died four months later.

“Playing cricket really saved my mental health, it would take my mind off losing my uncle and the coaches were really supportive,” said Bilawal.

“My uncle loved cricket. He would pick me up from school and we would play together. He always inspired me but after he passed away I found it really hard to play again, it was tough on me mentally, I couldn’t really understand that he was gone.”

Bilawal is part of the Aston Youth Street Project, an initiative…