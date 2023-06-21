Astound Business Solutions Launches Cloud Contact Center in Partnership with Int… – Press Release

Omnichannel Contact Center Platform Leverages AI to Help Businesses of All Sizes Deliver More Informed, Personalized, and Efficient Customer Care

Astound Broadband, the 6th-largest U.S. Cable provider, and Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the introduction of Cloud Contact Center, a cloud-based intelligent contact center solution developed by Intermedia.

Available through Astound Business Solutions, Cloud Contact Center is designed for businesses of all sizes and industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) to large enterprise organizations that need to efficiently manage, track, and improve their customer interactions. As customer experience evolves beyond traditional landlines into more convenient means of communication such as mobile, email, text messaging, webchat, and social media, Cloud Contact Center allows for the seamless integration of these communication modes into a true omnichannel experience. Cloud Contact Center also uses a combination of AI, workflow automation, virtual agents, intelligent call routing, integrations, reporting, and employee collaboration tools to help businesses reduce costs and improve the customer experience, all without the need to add additional resources.

Cloud Contact Center delivers superior, responsive customer care from any location. Top features and benefits include: