Asure Partners with ZayZoon to Deliver Earned Wage Access to Small Business Empl… – Press Release

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software , Inc., ASUR, a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions and ZayZoon, a market leader in providing earned wage access and employee financial wellness to small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver on-demand wages to employees of Asure’s payroll customers. This collaboration between Asure and ZayZoon enables employees of small businesses to access their earned wages instantly, while promoting financial wellness and providing their employers a distinct competitive advantage for recruiting and retention.



“Financial pressures can impact employees across all industries and job types. By partnering with ZayZoon we can help ease that burden by offering small business employees the option to access the funds they’ve earned faster, when they need them most,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure. “Earned wage access is fast becoming a necessity in the war for talent and we’re pleased to join forces with ZayZoon to deliver this competitive advantage to main street.”

The ZayZoon solution integrates with Asure’s payroll and time and attendance solutions to enable employees to access their wages in real time as they earn them. By offering this voluntary benefit to employees, Asure’s small business customers can reduce financial stress for their employees, while also improving retention and productivity with a more engaged workforce.

“The pieces align perfectly and I couldn’t be more proud of what our two teams will accomplish in the pursuit of financial empowerment,” said ZayZoon President, Tate Hackert. “This partnership with Asure solidifies ZayZoon as the de facto provider of Earned Wage Access for the small business community across the United States.”

About ZayZoon

ZayZoon is on a mission to improve employee health through the use of responsible financial products. We partner and integrate with companies of all sizes to…