At a CAGR of 12.1%, The Global Parental Control Software Market Size Is Forecast… – Press Release

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Parental Control Software Market is an essential component of delivering a protected and supervised online environment for children. It is becoming increasingly difficult for parents to monitor and control the activities that their children engage in online as a result of the proliferation of mobile devices, social media platforms, and internet-connected devices.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Parental Control Software Market By Operating System (Windows, IOS, Android, And Cross Platform), By Deployment (On-Premise And Cloud), By Application (Residential And Educational Institutes), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Parental Control Software Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Parental Control Software? How big is the Parental Control Software Industry?

Parental control software enables parents to control and monitor their children’s online activities, including social media usage, web browsing, and app downloads. This software can help parents protect their children from cyberbullying, online predators, and inappropriate content.

Moreover, the Parental Control Software Market is gaining significant importance due to the increasing demand for internet safety and security. With the growing awareness of the negative effects of excessive screen time and online addiction on children’s mental and physical health, the demand for parental control software is expected to increase further.

Additionally, the Parental Control Software Market provides…